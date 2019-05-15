VIDEO: Harry and Meghan's new life in Windsor - inside the royal borough with local mums Can we move to Windsor please?

Now that baby Archie Harrison has arrived, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be settling into life in Windsor as a family of three. The royal borough has so much to offer the couple as they adapt to life as new parents: a family-friendly community, beautiful countryside and numerous classes nearby for little ones.

Take a look at our video below for an inside look at the Berkshire riverside town, which is home to her Majesty the Queen and stars Michael Caine and Sir Ranulph Fiennes. Windsor mums Jenny Wallace, co-founder of family club, The Jelly Lounge, and Buggyfit Trainer, Zoe Brugrabber, share their local knowledge with Meghan and Harry in our video guide on the pretty town.

Learn about the Berkshire town of Windsor

