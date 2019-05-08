Prince Harry and Meghan Markle follow one big royal tradition with baby reveal Following in the footsteps of Harry's family

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex followed a 70-year royal tradition when they gave the world a first glimpse at their baby boy on Wednesday, with a photocall at Windsor Castle. Prince Harry and Meghan's son was wrapped up in a cashmere hat and ivory blanket from G.H Hurt & Son, a brand that has been a go-to for royal babies for generations.

The baby appears to have been wrapped in the label's white leaves and flowers baby shawl, which is available for £105. The blanket is also available in blue, while the retailer also offers similar shawls that can also be personalised with their baby's name once it has been revealed.

Prince Harry and Meghan wrapped their royal baby in a G.H Hurt & Sons shawl

The royal family have remained loyal to G.H Hurt & Sons for 70 years, since the Queen proudly introduced her firstborn Prince Charles in a shawl from the brand. Prince Harry himself was first presented by his parents in a blanket from the heritage brand, while his brother Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge have showcased all three of their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – in G.H Hurt & Son blankets.

GALLERY: See all the pictures from Prince Harry and Meghan's royal baby photocall

Proud parents Harry and Meghan spoke of how their baby son had been a "dream" since his safe arrival in their photocall, which was held in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, where they held their wedding reception less than one year ago.

Loading the player...

Watch Prince Harry and Meghan's first royal baby reveal

New mum Meghan looked typically stylish in a tuxedo-style wrap dress from Givenchy, a label that has special significance to her, as they also designed her wedding dress, and several of her other most memorable royal outfits.

STORY: Everything Prince Harry and Meghan said in royal baby interview

The blankets cost £105

"It's magic, it's pretty amazing," shared Meghan as her husband held their two-day-old child. "I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy." She added: "He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.