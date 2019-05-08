Prince Harry and Meghan announce the name of their new baby boy The couple welcomed their first child on 6 May

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have revealed the name of their new baby boy, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The couple released a statement on their Instagram account on Wednesday 8 May, just a few hours after they introduced their baby son to the world in a photocall. It read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion." While Archie means true and bold, Harrison aptly means 'son of Harry'.

A royal source said the couple chose the names because: "they just liked them! And Harrison means son of Harry."

On Monday, shortly after the birth, Prince Harry revealed that the couple were "still thinking about names". He said: "The baby is a little bit overdue, so we've had a little bit of time to think about it." With the new arrival seventh-in-line to the throne, the couple had more flexibility with name choices.

Harry and Meghan have announced their son's name

The couple followed in the footsteps of Prince William and Kate, revealing Archie's name just two days after his birth, like his cousins Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Although, William and Kate broke from tradition in 2018, when they took four days to announce Prince Louis' name. For Prince Charles and Princess Diana, who announced the name of William seven days after the birth, the pressure of picking the perfect name was clear.

On Monday at 2pm, Buckingham Palace announced that Meghan was in labour. Some 40 minutes later, confirmation of the birth followed. Shortly after, Prince Harry appeared in front of a camera to announce his son's birth, rubbing his hands in glee with a constant grin on his face.

