Meghan Markle's sweet Mother's Day plans with mum Doria and baby Archie

It's a very special weekend for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as the devoted couple prepare to celebrate Meghan's first American Mother's Day on the other side of the Atlantic. While in the UK Mother's Day was earlier this year, there's no doubt new dad Harry will take this opportunity to spoil Meghan rotten.

And to make the occasion even more special - Meghan has two reasons to celebrate this year. Not only has she just become a mum herself for the first time, she's also got her own mother, Doria Ragland, staying with her in Windsor, enjoying this special time with her new grandson Archie.

Meghan looks at baby Archie as Harry holds him

The Los Angeles-based social worker and yoga instructor has been staying with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since April. And when Meghan introduced her son to the world a few days ago, she happily confirmed that her mother was a big part of their new life with Archie.

Not long after Meghan and Harry's first post-parenthood interview, Doria was on hand to help introduce the gorgeous little baby to his great-grandmother, the Queen, for the first time. The happy couple released a stunning photograph to accompany the announcement of Archie's name, which showed Meghan and her mum standing close as the Queen smiled broadly at the new baby.

The world was given a brief insight into Meghan's super-close relationship with her mother in 2014 when she wrote "a love letter" to Doria on her now-defunct blog, The Tig. Meghan called her mum a "free spirit" and said she'd taught her the most important lessons in life.

"She was keeping me safe. She was teaching me to take care of my body. She was introducing me to history, and fostering a love of being outdoors," she wrote. "She was planting the seed for me to become a foodie. She was showing me how to be a daughter, not just in that moment, but for when I became that grown woman. For right now. And thirty years from now. She was loving me. So tightly."

