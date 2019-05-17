Mötley Crüe rocker Nikki Sixx's wife Courtney shares her beautiful baby shower with HELLO! The couple are expecting their first child together

Courtney Sixx has shared her excitement at welcoming her first child with her Mötley Crüe musician husband Nikki, after celebrating with a lavish baby shower. The mum-to-be celebrated her upcoming arrival with 50 of her closest friends at the Sherwood Country Club in California, and revealed details of the event exclusively with HELLO!.

Movie buffs may recognise the venue from Kristen Wiig’s 2011 film Bridesmaids, but for Courtney’s special day the team at Marks Garden and Details Event Planning created a beautiful Beatrix Potter-themed baby shower featuring illustrations from the popular children’s books. The theme ties in with the nursery Courtney and Nikki have already decorated for their baby, a girl who they plan to call Ruby.

Courtney Sixx celebrated her baby shower with 50 of her closest friends

Reflecting on the day, Courtney told HELLO! her favourite moment was "when I walked in". The mum-to-be added: "My jaw dropped and I was just blown away. It was everything I ever imagined and so much more. Every detail was so well planned and thought out to the tee."

Courtney’s guests, including Mötley Crüe rocker Tommy Lee’s new wife Britany Furlan Lee, Gretchen Rossi, and Alison Eastwood, tucked into a spring menu of chilled gazpacho, grilled salmon salad and a trio of sorbets, followed by her "favourite cake on earth", a triple berry cake from Sweet Lady Jane that Courtney and Nikki also had as their wedding cake. Each guest was also given their own special party favour, a Bouquet Box from Courtney’s new flower arranging line co-designed by Mark’s Garden, along with Lux candles adorned with peonies.

The baby shower had a Beatrix Potter theme

Given Courtney’s passion for flowers, it’s no wonder she says the flowers were her favourite part of the shower. "The centerpieces were made up of pastel shades of Peonies, English Garden Roses, Ranunculus, Hydrangeas, Hyacinth and Sweet Pea inspired by the beautiful soft palette of the Beatrix Potter illustrations," the mum-to-be explained.

As for what she’s most excited about in her new role as a mother? Courtney tells HELLO!: "I’m so excited for so many things like dressing her, teaching her, creating things with her and just like my mom said at my shower holding my future best friend in my arms."

