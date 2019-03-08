Loose Women's Stacey Solomon opens up about baby's gender - and why she can't wait to find out!

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are expecting their first child together and on Friday the Loose Women panellist revealed they can't wait to find out the gender! Speaking to Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes on This Morning, the 29-year-old explained why she isn't keeping the gender a surprise.

"We are definitely going to find out [the sex of the child], we are too impatient. I like to be prepared," she said.

The mother of two boys continued: "At first, I did think I’d love to have a girl, but then I was panicking thinking 'I don't know [baby] girls', so because I have boys already, I feel confident and know what's coming. But in all honesty, we'd just be so grateful if we have a healthy happy baby."

READ: The Marks & Spencer check coat that Stacey Solomon made look ridiculously cool

The star, who recently shared a gorgeous snap on Instagram which showed off her growing baby bump, also opened up about her pregnancy symptoms and how she is feeling sleepy most of the time.

"I am struggling to stay awake most of the time, but very happy. I wasn't cross with him [Joe, for posting sleeping images] but I did think to myself, 'I'm going to have to sleep with one eye open' because he must be following me around with a camera!" she told Ruth and Eamonn.

Earlier this week, Stacey, who is promoting her new book, Happily Imperfect, opened up about her money worries on Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Virgin Radio, telling the host that she had no intentions of taking any time off following the birth of her third child. She said: "I'm self-employed so if I don’t work, I don't get paid. In this industry you can only earn while you're working and it might be a situation that I have work now, but in six months’ time I might not. I will carry on working."

MORE: Stacey Solomon reveals shock at grey hair in candid photo - but embraces it, of course