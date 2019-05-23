Prince William reveals the French nickname he has for Princess Charlotte This is too cute!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very hands-on parents to their three young children, and delighted royal fans over the weekend after taking Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to view Kate's Chelsea Flower Show garden design. And during the visit – that was captured on footage – William was heard calling his daughter by a new French-inspired nickname. William was heard calling his daughter over to push him on the swing, referring to her as "Mignonette" rather than Charlotte. In French, Mignonette means cute. The Cambridge family are quite the linguists. William is fluent in French while Kate has a good understanding of the language, while George and Charlotte are both learning Spanish by their nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

Prince William calls Princess Charlotte mignonette

Mignonette isn't Charlotte's only nickname. In March during a visit to Windsor Park stadium, Kate got into a conversation with mum blogger Laura-Ann, who revealed that the Duchess had referred to her daughter as 'Lottie' rather than Charlotte during the conversation. The royal family have plenty of sweet nicknames for one another. Kate herself once revealed that her nickname was 'Squeak' at school! While visiting the school years later, she said: "I was nicknamed Squeak just like my guinea pig. There was one called Pip and one called Squeak because my sister was called Pippa and I was Squeak." When Kate was carrying Prince George, the couple also adorably referred to him as 'little grape'. Harry is also thought to have the nickname 'Potter', after Harry Potter.

Princess Charlotte adored visiting her mum's garden

The Cambridge children were seen all together for the first time during their visit to Kate's garden, and Prince Louis even took his first public steps around the woodland area. On Monday during the garden's preview evening – which was attended by many members of the royal family – Kate told the Queen how her children had played a big part in helping with the project. The doting mum told the monarch that they had collected the sticks from the garden at their country home, Anmer Hall.

Charlotte and George chatted away as they took a paddle in the stream

Other highlights from the footage of the Cambridge family's visit to the garden included Charlotte excitedly shrieking "Ooh la la" as she explored the outside space. George and Charlotte are also understood to have climbed up into the treehouse of the garden during the 45-minute visit on Sunday afternoon. They and Louis all helped to collect moss, leaves and twigs to decorate the garden over the past few months. The Duchess and her co-designers Andrée Davies and Adam White have worked closely on the project for the past six months, culminating in its unveiling this week.

