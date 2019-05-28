Alesha Dixon, 40, announces pregnancy live on television - see her bump Congratulations to the star!

Monday's Britain's Got Talent was full of surprising acts but one in particular took all the attention - judge Alesha Dixon, who announced her pregnancy live on the show!

Presenters Ant and Dec were the ones to break the news at the beginning of the show, by signing a Morecambe and Wise-style opener, dropping in the pregnancy announcement. Going to Alesha afterwards, the star revealed she was over the moon to be carrying her second baby.

The singer and dancer later showed off her growing baby bump in a tight black dress.

Strictly Come Dancing's Oti Mabuse was one of the first to congratulate the star on social media. The professional dancer, who has known Alesha for five years, told her Instagram followers: "5 years ago I came to this country with a dream and a goal and the first CELEBRITY to ever have a conversation with me was Alesha no one knew who I was but I remember so clearly when she walked over to me like a goddess in her beautiful black dress and told me something I've kept with me for the rest of my life!"

She continued: "I've looked up to her ever since, Fast forward 5 years later I get to work on an incredible dance show with this QUEEN, My idol, inspiration and a humble funny woman. To meet her was an honour but now you're bringing a new life to this world and I couldn't be happier for you CONGRATULATIONS babes. May you have the best bloody journey #mommynews #aleshadixon #queen".

Alesha has kept quiet on her own social media channels, but commented on Oti's touching post, writing: "Oti Mabuse that's such a touching post! Thank you darling, love you right back."

This will be Alesha's second child with husband Azuka Ononye. The couple, who have known each other for more than 10 years and married in 2017, welcomed daughter Azura Sienna in 2013.

Only last year Alesha, 40, admitted her fears that she was "too old" to have another baby. In an interview with You magazine.

Back in April 2018, Alesha explained: "I don't know whether it will happen given my age but I adore the idea of a large family and I hope I will be lucky.

"The love I feel for Azura is so pure and unconditional. The main thing is to enjoy her in the present and be philosophical about the future, because what will be will be."