Gregg Wallace's unconventional family set-up at private countryside home revealed

Gregg Wallace travels up and down the country, filming for Inside the Factory as well as MasterChef, but Kent is where he calls home. The TV chef has a beautiful home in the countryside where he lives with his wife Anne-Marie, their son Sid, pet dogs, and his in-laws, Rina and Massimo.

Since Anne-Marie's parents have moved in, they have helped out with their grandson, taking him out for afternoon walks and even reportedly allowing him to sleep in their bedroom for half the week, according to the MailOnline. Their three-year-old son has been diagnosed with autism and Gregg has spoken out about the condition on live TV...

"When they moved in, they wanted to contribute. I said: 'No way. You don’t need to spend your money anymore. Enjoy your retirement. Come and look after us'," Gregg said about his in-kaws. See inside Gregg's idyllic country home...

Gregg Wallace's bedroom

Gregg and Anne-Marie's bedroom has cream walls and matching carpets, with a metal bed frame and traditional wooden furniture, including a dressing table.

Gregg Wallace's hallway

The entrance to Gregg’s home features a large open hallway with wooden flooring, yellow walls and white wooden panelling. The space has been decorated with pieces of artwork and a large mirror, while a huge Christmas tree filled stood next to the stairs over Christmas.

Gregg Wallace's lounge

As Gregg stood in his doorway to show off his impressive weight loss, the star revealed his traditional French doors which lead into his spacious living space.

Anne-Marie can be seen reclining on a cream coloured sofa. The chic, airy colourway makes their country home look all the cosier.

The living room has a similar colour scheme, with two patterned rugs, biscuit-coloured carpets and two cream leather sofas. A traditional log burning fire creates a cosy ambiance, while the room was beautifully decorated for Christmas with a large tree and garland hanging over the fireplace.

Gregg Wallace's garden

Gregg’s home boasts a huge back garden, with a long lawn and patio area with a fountain. How dreamy!

