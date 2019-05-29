Gregg Wallace shares adorable social media snap of new baby son, Sid Congratulations!

Gregg Wallace shared an adorable snap of his newborn son, Sid, on his Instagram page on Wednesday. The Masterchef presenter and wife Anne-Marie welcomed their little boy earlier in May, after Gregg had previously revealed that they had struggled to conceive. Posting a since-deleted photograph on his Instagram account, he sweetly wrote: "Here he is, my baby boy Sid." The image showed the adorable little boy, who has a full head of dark brown hair, wearing a cute striped baby grow. How lovely!

Gregg and Anne-Marie have welcomed an adorable baby boy

Gregg and Anne-Marie had chosen the name Sid for their baby before he was born – the Inside The Factory presenter shared a number of updates on his social media, captioning one photograph of his pregnant wife: "He's getting bigger, our baby Sid." The baby's full name is Sid Massimo Wallace. Gregg already has a son called Tom and a daughter, Libby, from his second marriage with Denise Wallace.

The happy couple first met on Twitter, and married in a beautiful wedding in 2016. HELLO! exclusively covered the nuptials. John Torode was of course amongst the famous faces, with the added responsibility of being Gregg's best man. Speaking about the decision to pick his fellow celebrity critic for the role, Gregg explained: "There is no part of my life John isn't aware of. He's seen me through the good, the bad and the ugly and has always been there for me, so it was a very easy choice to make."

The couple married in 2016

It's the 54-year-old's fourth marriage, with the pair marrying three years after they first met. "Meeting Anna has brought me what I think I've always been searching for – that big, warm family dynamic and there's real strength in that," he told HELLO!. "I'm very conscious of people thinking I just do this willy-nilly. But we haven't rushed into this – we've been together for three years and I truly have never met anyone like Anna." He added: "She has so much goodness and love in her heart. She is beautiful inside and out and it's important to me that everyone knows that this marriage is genuine, heartfelt and meaningful. The people close to us know – they've seen how we are together."

