Coronation Street star James Burrows secretly welcomes first child Congratulations!

Congratulations are in order for Coronation Street star James Burrows, who has welcomed his first child with his girlfriend Sophie Coates. The 27-year-old actor announced the news in passing on Instagram, by sharing a photo of the couple hugging in their local pub. "Out with my beautiful girlfriend @sophie_coates baby free for a few hours while nana and grandad look after her," he captioned the sweet photo.

James first announced his exciting baby news last October, sharing a photo of his girlfriend's scan. "Me and my beautiful girlfriend @sophie_coates are over the moon to announce that we're having a baby. We cannot contain our excitement we are so, so happy," he wrote. The soap star later revealed they were having a girl.

The couple have welcomed a daughter!

The couple have yet to share a photo of their daughter or reveal her name, but it looks like Sophie, 31, has been enjoying her maternity leave with her little girl. Earlier this week, she uploaded a photo of her coffee and cake date at PipTree Café at Collyers Nurseries. "MATERNITY LEAVE LYFE XOXOX #cakeandababy #cakesonaplane #babycakes," she wrote.

MORE: Why Melania Trump may choose not to curtsy to the Queen on state visit

James plays Ali Neeson in Corrie, the biological son of Michelle Connor

Back in March, the new mum also celebrated her baby shower, admitting that she wasn't really a "baby showery kind of person" but had the most amazing day. "Thank you everyone for absolutely everything!" she captioned a collage of photos showing her pink cake, cheeseboard and assortment of sandwiches laid out on a table. The delicious looking cake was decorated with a topper that read: "Sweet baby girl."

MORE: Holly Willoughby is unrecognisable in Keith Lemon's amazing throwback

James is best known for portraying Ali Neeson in Corrie, the biological son of Michelle Connor, who is played by Kym Marsh. The new dad's contract has just been extended and he is expected to stay on the soap until Christmas, having joined in 2018.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.