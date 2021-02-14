Holly Willoughby is unrecognisable in Keith Lemon's amazing throwback Could they be siblings?

Keith Lemon previously surprised fans by sharing an epic throwback of himself and Holly Willoughby taken over a decade ago.

The pair looked very serious – a far cry from their former Celebrity Juice appearances – as they attended a music festival.

Taking to Instagram, Keith wrote: "Throwback to... maybe 11 years ago???? Me and @hollywilloughby before @celebjuiceofficial was even born."

At the time, fans loved the snap, with many commenting on how beautiful Holly looked then and now. The Dancing on Ice star and mother-of-three was pictured wearing oversized sunglasses and various festival wristbands, holding a plastic glass of Pimm's in hand.

"I bumped into you and Holly at V that year," one fan replied, while another asked: "Was this at Leeds or Reading festival? I'm sure I met you all!"

Keith shared this throwback with Holly last May

Others commented on Holly's figure from before her dramatic weight loss, with one writing: "Omg I miss Holly looking like this!! Curvylicious!!" Some fans even noted how similar Keith, 45, and Holly, 40, looked, saying they could be brother and sister or even twins.

Holly surprised fans last May after quitting Celebrity Juice, having starred in it since its launch in September 2008. She followed Fearne Cotton, who was also a team captain, and both have since been replaced with Emily Atack and Laura Whitmore.

The pair starred on Celebrity Juice since its launch in 2008

Holly announced her departure on Instagram, saying of her former co-star Keith: "I remember starting this journey with you and saying ‘I think this might work’... my goodness me it did... three friends, you me and @fearnecotton ... and that is what is at the heart of it.. friendship... [sic].”

