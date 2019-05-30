Coronation Street star announces she's pregnant with her first child Congratulations!

Huge congratulations are in order for Coronation Street star Julia Goulding, who has announced that she is pregnant. The Shona Ramsey actress revealed on Thursday that she is expecting her first child with husband Ben Silver – three months after they married. Sharing an adorable image of herself and teacher Ben on her Instagram, Julia revealed that they are "overjoyed" about expanding their family.

She captioned the happy photo: "Ben and I are delighted to announce that we are expecting our first baby at the end of this year! We are absolutely overjoyed and can’t wait to meet our little one!" Her Corrie co-stars were quick to congratulate her, with her on-screen boyfriend Jack P. Shepherd – who plays David Platt – commenting with a series of red hearts and kissing lips emojis. While Lucy Fallon, who stars as Bethany Platt in the soap, shared a selection of crying face emojis and a heart emoji, and Samia Longchambon enthused: "Whoop!! So happy for you both Jules!"

Julia and Ben tied the knot at Manchester's Albert Hall in February after three years of dating, but kept the happy news private for 10 months. She previously admitted that she had to leave the wedding planning down to Ben due to her heavy Corrie workload. Julia told The Sun: "There's not really been a moment's rest, but that's just the way I like it. You can get your teeth really stuck in and even in quieter periods she's working in Roy's Rolls so it's nice to be in the hub of everything. I was very fortunate as well, as I was very busy at work so my husband did a lot of the planning with me."

