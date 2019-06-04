Holly Willoughby gets honest as she opens up about parenting struggle with daughter Belle We have all been there Holly!

Whether you are a celebrity or not, all parents are in the same situation when it comes to homework. And on Monday evening, Holly Willoughby opened up about the struggles she and her eight-year-old daughter Belle were facing with a difficult school project she had been given. Taking to Instagram, Holly shared a photo of their attempts at making a 3D air raid shelter out of a shoe box. To make matters worse, the shoe box had been sabotaged by their pet cat Bluebell, who had decided to take a nap in it. The This Morning presenter wrote besides the picture: "Whilst Belle and I struggle to make a 3D air raid shelter out of a shoe box for her school project... Bluebell has other plans... I’m coming back as a cat."

Many of Holly's followers, including her celebrity friends, were able to relate to the homework dilemma. Fearne Cotton sympathised, writing: "A parents' work is never done," while Paris Hilton adored the image of Bluebell, and simply posted a love heart cat eye emoji. Another fellow parent wrote: "I feel your pain, just done a Viking Longhouse," while another reminisced: "I remember making one of them with my son!"

Holly is a doting mum to Belle, and also shares sons Harry, ten, and four-year-old Chester with husband Dan Baldwin. The family recently returned from the Algarve in Portugal where they spent the half term holidays, where they were joined by Holly's This Morning co-star Phillip Schofield and his family.

And while the star leads a busy life in front of the TV, fronting shows including This Morning and Celebrity Juice, along with working with brands like Marks & Spencer, there is no job she prefers more than being a mum. During an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Holly said that being a mum was without a doubt her favourite job. She said: "All I ever wanted to do was to be a mum. It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl'. Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

On balancing her busy work schedule with parenting, she added: "I have the same issues as the next person, but I do feel very lucky that I’ve been blessed with three lovely children and that I look forward to going to work, because I know a lot of people don’t feel like that. If I’m going to get up and leave the kids in the morning then it has to be for something that I care about, or feel passionately about – and I’m lucky to be able to do that."

