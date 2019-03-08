Holly Willoughby reveals youngest son Chester's hidden talent Could he follow his mum with a career in the public eye?

Holly Willoughby’s youngest son could be set to follow in her footsteps with a career in the public eye if her latest revelation is anything to go by. But rather than try his hand at television presenting, Holly revealed that four-year-old Chester actually loves to play guitar.

The This Morning host made the revelation during an appearance on The One Show on Thursday alongside Nicole Kidman’s husband, country musician Keith Urban, who explained how his own love for music began when he was just four.

"Some kids just have that, they just have that connection with an instrument," Holly said, adding: "My youngest son, my little one, has that thing where he just picks up a guitar and he loves it, but I just don’t know how to encourage it because I think, 'well you’re probably just too young' but I just don’t know what the right age is to do it."

When Keith asked how old her son is, she replied: "He is four so maybe next year? What’s a good age?" The country musician agreed, saying that five or six is a good age to start proper music lessons.

Holly recently told HELLO! that despite her successful career, there is nothing she loves more than being a mum to her three children – Harry, Belle and Chester. "It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl'. Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt," she said.

Speaking about balancing her hectic career with her three children she said: "Essentially I just have a job and children, though. I have the same issues as the next person, but I do feel very lucky that I’ve been blessed with three lovely children and that I look forward to going to work, because I know a lot of people don't feel like that. If I’m going to get up and leave the kids in the morning then it has to be for something that I care about, or feel passionately about – and I’m lucky to be able to do that."

