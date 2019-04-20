Holly Willoughby shares rare photo of all three children following luxury Maldives break This is lovely!

Holly Willoughby has shared a rare family shot of all three of her children together, after spending a luxury holiday in the Maldives. The adorable photograph shows the three tots with their backs to the camera, looking ahead at a stunning sunset. "Heavens above," she simply captioned it. The presenter revealed that she and her family had spent some time away with a further shot of herself looking out at the ocean, writing: "Hard to say goodbye to this... @sixsenseslaamu I unpacked my bag and my mind... home now with beautiful memories of our time at what is such a special place... thank you @sororeslondon for all your help in creating the perfect holiday… Shorts and top by @beach_flamingo."

Holly shared the beautiful family photo with her fans

The holiday was no doubt particularly special for the family, since they also celebrated daughter Belle's eighth birthday while staying at the lavish Indian Ocean resort. Sharing another photograph to mark the occasion on Sunday, Holly wrote: "And then like that she was 8.... happy birthday beautiful Belle... keep following that rainbow... love you so so much."

Holly is usually pretty private about her personal life, so fans are always thrilled to get a glimpse into what she gets up to when she's not gracing our screens. Earlier in April, she opened up to The Sunday Times magazine about her body image – which is also something she famously rarely talks about.

She said: "It's a personal thing for me, and I think that people get obsessive with it. On this show [This Morning] I've sat across the sofa from mums and dads who've lost children to anorexia, or their children are currently going through it, and they sit there and say, 'It doesn't help that there's such a fascination with weight at the moment.'" She concluded: "Everybody knows what leads to a healthy lifestyle, but it's not up to me to give you a blow-by-blow account of what I've eaten that day. It's not helpful, and it's not what's important."

