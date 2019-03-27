Holly Willoughby reveals the priceless Mother's Day gift she wants this year Adorable!

Holly Willoughby has revealed the very touching gift she would like to receive this Mother's Day – and we're sure many mums out there can relate. On Wednesday's This Morning, the TV star and her co-host Phillip Schofield were shown a range of gifts to inspire viewers at home. But Holly took a less materialistic approach, revealing that what she really wants is breakfast in bed!

Holly is a proud mum to sons Harry, nine, and Chester, four, and her seven-year-old daughter Belle. She shares her three kids with husband Dan Baldwin and judging by her early starts on This Morning, we're sure breakfast in bed is the perfect treat for Holly this weekend.



The Celebrity Juice panellist is fortunate to be able to bring her children to work, even as far as Australia when she was filming I'm a Celebrity for three weeks last winter. Her kids have also accompanied her to the set of Dancing on Ice on Sunday evenings, with Holly posting some very sweet photos rinkside.

Although Holly has an impressive TV career, she has previously said to HELLO! that being a mum is by far her most important job. "All I ever wanted to do was to be a mum," she said. "It wasn't like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I'm going to be this big career girl.' Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

And while she loves babies, Holly has previously said that she wouldn't want another child as she would worry it would impact the amount of quality time she would have with her three children. Speaking to Mumsnet, Holly revealed: "My bedtime is my real one-on-one time with them, a proper sit down, that's one of my main reasons I don't think I'm going to have another. The time it takes for me to go to one bed, to the next bed, to the next bed and spend that time, it would be my whole evening and I'd have to divide that time. I don't want to do that, because it's quite a special time and I love that bit."

