Stacey Solomon gets excited over these major milestones since giving birth to third child This is Stacey's first child with boyfriend Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon is one happy mother! The Loose Women panellist - who recently welcomed her third child, the first with boyfriend Joe Swash - took to her Instagram Stories to share her delight over overcoming some major milestones since giving birth. "Look at me," she said in the video. "I got dressed, I washed my hair, I've got mascara on - Oh my god, I look amazing! I even put some earrings in. Oh my gosh, I could go out. Wow!"

Stacey Solomon shared a fun video on Instagram

Last week, the TV presenter and her partner confirmed their son's arrival on Instagram, with Joe taking over Stacey's page to announce the 29-year-old had given birth on Thursday morning, which was "a lot earlier than planned". He wrote: "This morning. A lot earlier than planned I watched the love of my life, bring a new life into the world. We are overwhelmed, overjoyed and apprehensive of what's to come."

MORE: Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's family home

"Mummy and baby are well and resting," the former EastEnders actor added. "We are so grateful for all of the love, support and positivity we've received over the last eight months. I'm lost for words to describe how I'm feeling. So for now, I'm going to spend the next few days and the rest of my life falling more in love with these two humans. I didn't think it possible but, today I witnessed the impossible. My partner, My love, my life, you are a superhuman. I am forever in awe. Joe X."

Meanwhile, over the weekend, Joe was criticised by his Instagram followers after sharing a candid black-and-white picture of his newborn son with his big brother Harry. The proud dad, 37, was slammed on social media for captioning the image, "In this picture is my whole world. My two boys". The photo, which was uploaded on Instagram on Saturday, showed 11-year-old Harry cradling his new brother whilst nestled in a striped duvet. Some fans were left unimpressed that Joe had failed to mention his girlfriend and her two sons, Leighton, seven, and Zachary, 11, (both from previous relationships) in the gushy post. However, other fans quickly jumped to his defence.

MORE: Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev receive first baby present following baby news

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.