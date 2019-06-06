Stacey Solomon shares sweet images of Loose Women co-stars Nadia Sawalha and Jane Moore finally meeting her baby boy For the first time!

Stacey Solomon shared some adorable images of her newborn son meeting his Loose Women "aunties" for the first time on Thursday afternoon. Nadia Sawalha and Jane Moore were finally able to enjoy cuddles with the little tot as they paid a visit to Stacey's home while she enjoys maternity leave from the ITV show.

Sharing an image of Nadia beaming as she rocks Stacey's third son gently in her arms, she wrote on her Instagram stories: "Look who's aunties came to visit. He loved his cuddles and mummy loved the catch up." Jane didn't miss the chance to get to hold the little boy, with Stacey sharing another image of her co-panellist holding him in her arms. Stacey captioned the photo: "Aunts @janepmoore cuddles… He has no idea how loved he is!"

Elated over meeting the newest member of Stacey's family, Nadia shared a gushing post about her visit, while also revealing that his name – which Stacey and boyfriend Joe Swash have yet to publicly reveal – is "perfect". Captioning a picture of her and Jane with the little one, Nadia said on Instagram: "Oh my god !! @janepmoore and I got to hold @staceysolomon and @realjoeswashy beautiful baby boy this afternoon and it was magical!! He is beyond beautiful! And we’re so proud of Stacy! We can all remember those early days and how tough they are so it was lovely to shoot the breeze have a gossip and tell her how great she’s doing!"

She added: "And of course to tell baba (whoops nearly said his name! Which is perfect by the way!!) that his loose aunties are going to spoil him rotten!! Ps Leighton and Zak are the most gorgeous big brothers ever!! Congratulations all of you! Can’t wait to come round again soon for more cuddles!!!" Jane too gushed over her meeting with Stacey’s newborn on her own Instagram stories, sharing the same image of herself with the little one as Stacey did, Jane captioned it: "Baby Solomon-Swash! An absolute poppet."

While Stacey has yet to announce a name, fans believe they've guessed it after she appeared to accidentally reveal it on social media. One eagle-eyed follower has revealed Stacey recently uploaded a story on her account, in which she reportedly let slip the baby's moniker - Rexi. Upon noticing her mistake, the Loose Women panellist deleted the post immediately. The revelation was revealed on Joe's latest Instagram picture, which shows the proud dad cuddling his little boy in his arms.

