Stacey Solomon reveals she would choose Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha to be her doula
Is Stacey planning a home birth?
Stacey Solomon has opened up about her birth plan as she prepares to welcome baby number three, revealing that if she were to have a doula, she would pick her Loose Women co-star Nadia Sawalha. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Stacey admitted: "If I were going to have a doula it would definitely be Nadia. I know that she's studied it, she had all of her children at home. She's this incredible Mother Earth hypnobirthing calm being and I think she would be the type of person I would love to have around, if I had a straightforward birth.
"She loves birth and she's done it on her own at home, two times. I would just feel safe and serene. There's something very calming about Nadia, which is a necessity in the birthing room. Everything seems the opposite of calm from what I remember!"
Stacey, 29, also revealed that her sister is planning her baby shower and that she's hoping to see the Loose Women ladies there. "I really hope all the girls can come, I hope that all of my family and friends I love will be there," she said. "The girls have always got my back on Loose Women and I absolutely love it. There's nowhere else I'd rather be to announce things that are so personal. I feel like I'm surrounded by good people; strong, intelligent kind women."
MORE: See Prince Harry and Meghan's deleted Instagram post
Stacey and her partner Joe Swash announced their pregnancy news on Instagram back in February and shortly after, the couple made a joint appearance on Loose Women to talk all things baby. The former X Factor singer is already a mum to sons Zac, 11, and seven-year-old Leighton while former EastEnders star Joe, 37, has a 12-year-old son Harry from a previous relationship.
"The girls have always got my back on Loose Women and I absolutely love it," said Stacey
MORE: Who wore it best? The stars vs Kate and Meghan
Speaking in this week's issue of HELLO!, Stacey, who is an ambassador for YourGoodSkin, said: "I wouldn't say Joe's more excited than me because I'm so excited, but he does seem so over the moon. He's much more outwardly excited than me. I'm kind of a bit like, it's not here yet and nothing's happening, so it's not real. Life is normal life. But he's a million miles ahead, thinking about everything, definitely buying loads of stuff – gadgets I never knew existed."
Pick up this week's issue of HELLO! magazine for the full interview.
Make sure you never miss a CELEBRITY story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.