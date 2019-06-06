Stacey Solomon catches up with Loose Women – but her baby has other ideas! This is too cute!

Stacey Solomon has a close relationship with her Loose Women co-stars, and after giving birth two weeks early, she was forced to miss her own baby shower on the programme. However, this hasn't stopped her from catching up with the show each day from the comfort of her sofa, and on Thursday the mother-of-three shared a lovely picture of her view of the TV as she watched her friends on the panel. The show also did wonders for her son too, who was pictured having a nap while it was on. "He knows when to sleep so mummy can watch his aunties," Stacey wrote next to the picture.

Stacey Solomon catched up with Loose Women from sofa

Throughout her pregnancy, Stacey confided in her Loose Women co-stars that she had found out her baby's gender. Nadia Sawalha revealed shortly after Stacey's birth that they had all known that she was having a boy, and that they were delighted with the news. Since Stacey and boyfriend Joe Swash welcomed their baby two weeks ago, they have kept quiet about any possible names for their bundle of joy. However, one eagle-eyed follower has revealed Stacey recently uploaded a story on her account, in which she reportedly let slip the baby's moniker - Rexi. Upon noticing her mistake, the Loose Women panellist deleted the post immediately. The revelation was revealed on Joe's latest Instagram picture, which shows the proud dad cuddling his little boy in his arms.

MORE: Loose Women star Andrea McLean shares exciting news

Stacey's baby has been pictured a number of times since he was born

Stacey has been praised both throughout her pregnancy and after welcoming her son for posting about the ups and downs of her journey. Last week, she revealed that it hadn't been all "rosy and glossy" but that finally "it feels like the fog is lifting". Stacey wrote: "Hormone surges + really struggling to breastfeed + no sleep what so ever + engorged boobs + cracked nipples + absolutely anything as minuscule as somebody kissing my babies head = total meltdown."

READ: Rachel Riley gets candid about pregnancy and body changes

Stacey added: "I've found myself spontaneously uncontrollably sobbing into my mum's arms, at least twice every day. Then I feel guilty that I'm not 'enjoying every second' like everyone tells you to because it passes by so quickly (and it does, my eldest is 11 and I feel like I just blinked and that happened). But sometimes I'm just not in control of my emotions, and I can't feel guilty about having sad points it's counterproductive. I'm really feeling happy today which is amazing, but I'm ready to accept any sobbing or sadness that sneaks up on me at any point. If it doesn't hallelujah, but if it does I'm no less of a mother for feeling that way."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.