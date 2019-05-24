Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha reveals just how early Stacey Solomon gave birth to baby boy Stacey welcomed her third son on Thursday

Stacey Solomon and her boyfriend Joe Swash were given a lovely surprise on Thursday morning when their baby boy made a sudden appearance "a lot earlier than planned". Now, Stacey's Loose Women co-star Nadia Sawalha has revealed just how early the tot was born. Taking to Instagram to congratulate the couple, Nadia, who had been toying with the idea of being Stacey's doula, wrote: "Heh there @staceysolomon we are all over the moon for you @realjoeswashy Zak and Leighton!! Congratulations to you all a beautiful new baba!! Well bloody done goddess girl!!"

Nadia went on to joke: "You do realise you will have to have another one now that I didn't get to be there at the birth!! I thought we had two more weeks for me to get doula ready!! Hugs and kisses to you all and I can't wait for a baby snuggle!!!"

Stacey had previously spoken to HELLO! about how she would have Nadia as her doula if she ever planned a home birth. "I know that she's studied it, she had all of her children at home. She's this incredible Mother Earth hypnobirthing calm being and I think she would be the type of person I would love to have around, if I had a straightforward birth," said Stacey. "She loves birth and she's done it on her own at home, two times. I would just feel safe and serene. There's something very calming about Nadia, which is a necessity in the birthing room. Everything seems the opposite of calm from what I remember!"

Joe confirmed his baby's gender after the news was leaked

Stacey, 29, and Joe, 37, announced their son's arrival on Thursday evening on Instagram. The couple had been keeping mum about the sex of their baby, but their close friends and family members appeared to let slip the gender on Instagram. Stacey's sister Jemma replied that she couldn't wait to meet her nephew, while Ashley Roberts also commented: "Ahhhhh. Love you Stace and Joe!!! Can't wait to meet him." Jemma had deleted her post, but not before fans had noticed it.

Joe, who is also the proud dad to 11-year-old son Harry, has been sharing some gorgeous photos of his baby boy. He confirmed the tot's gender in a sweet snap that showed him kissing his baby's foot. "Good morning son xxxxx," he wrote. Joe had revealed in his original announcement that the tot had arrived early.

A close-up of the baby boy's foot

Sharing a photo of an exhausted Stacey lying in her hospital bed, he wrote: "This morning. A lot earlier than planned I watched the love of my life, bring a new life into the world. We are overwhelmed, overjoyed and apprehensive of what's to come. Mummy and baby are well and resting. We are so grateful for all of the love, support and positivity we've received over the last 8 months. I'm lost for words to describe how I'm feeling. So for now, I'm going to spend the next few days and the rest of my life falling more in love with these two humans. I didn't think it possible but, today I witnessed the impossible. My partner, My love, my life, you are a super human. I am forever in awe. Joe X."

