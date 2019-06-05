Loose Women star Stacey Solomon shares adorable new photos of baby son Aww!

Stacey Solomon is still keeping fans in the dark over the name of her third baby – but while we're waiting, we'll happily take more adorable photos of the little tot. The Loose Women panellist has been keeping her followers updated on her newest son – whom she shares with boyfriend Joe Swash – by sharing some precious images of him as he adjusts to life at home with Stacey, Joe and her two sons, Leighton and Zachary.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Stacey uploaded a sweet image of her new baby sleeping in his cot. She wrote: "Creeping over the cot with my phone to see if he's still sleeping and ok… because I don't actually want to move my body in case I creak the bed or make a sound with the covers and wake him up." However, it appears her youngest boy didn’t stay asleep in his cot for long, as soon after Stacey shared another adorable image of him asleep in a baby rocker. She captioned it: "Loves kicking the blanket off."

In true Stacey nature, the TV star has been very candid about her pregnancy and postpartum journey. Last week, she revealed that it hadn't been all "rosy and glossy" but that finally "it feels like the fog is lifting". Stacey wrote: "Hormone surges + really struggling to breastfeed + no sleep what so ever + engorged boobs + cracked nipples + absolutely anything as minuscule as somebody kissing my babies head = total meltdown," she wrote.

Stacey added: "I've found myself spontaneously uncontrollably sobbing into my mum's arms, at least twice every day. Then I feel guilty that I'm not 'enjoying every second' like everyone tells you to because it passes by so quickly (and it does, my eldest is 11 and I feel like I just blinked and that happened). But sometimes I'm just not in control of my emotions, and I can't feel guilty about having sad points it's counterproductive. I'm really feeling happy today which is amazing, but I'm ready to accept any sobbing or sadness that sneaks up on me at any point. If it doesn't hallelujah, but if it does I'm no less of a mother for feeling that way."

