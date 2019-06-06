Loose Women star Andrea McLean reveals exciting new TV appearance There's just no stopping Andrea!

Loose Women panellist Andrea McLean has had a busy few months, having gone on her debut theatre tour last month, along with taking part in the one-off Loose Women live with her co-stars. And this week, the mother-of-two has been getting up to something completely different, revealing on her Instagram page – This Girl is on Fire – that she will be appearing on the special Celebrity Antique's Road Trip this autumn. In a lengthy post, she explained: "Hi everyone! This week I'm coming to you from the back of a taxi heading off to Norfolk to film @antiqueroadtrip. We have already filmed a few days which has been GREAT fun, keep an eye out for it in the autumn."

Andrea McLean is set to star in Celebrity Antique's Road Show

Andrea continued to explain that she had some new articles up on her This Girl is on Fire website, including one from published author Jennifer Kennedy, who explains how to write a book. Andrea's website was founded by the TV star in a bid to help women feel good about themselves, and is full of motivational articles along with a monthly book club. The star runs the website with the help of her husband, Nick Feeney.

Andrea McLean has many projects on the go at the moment

As well as all her various TV projects on the go, running her website and spending time with her family, Andrea is also an avid promoter of body confidence. At the end of May, the star completed the Vitality London 10k race alongside Giovanna Fletcher, model Shareefa J and marathon regular Anne Harding. The group jogged through the streets of London in their underwear as part of the Celebrate You team, whose aim was to inspire body confidence.

Andrea had previously explained that she would never normally have said yes to taking part in a run like that, but that as she is approaching her 50th birthday she has learnt to say "yes" to everything. After the race, she posted a lengthy message on Instagram, and explained how good she felt for doing it.

She wrote: "In my approach to my 50th birthday I’ve spoken about saying yes to things that make me feel uncomfortable, that push me way beyond my comfort zone. And every time I have said “yes” the rewards have been out of this world. I defy ANY woman to feel confident in their own skin at that moment when they strip down from their leggings and T-shirt and walk towards a start line surrounded by other runners who look way more confident than they feel, to not feel intimidated. I did."

