Gemma Atkinson teases huge change as she officially goes on maternity leave The radio star is pregnant with her first child!

Gemma Atkinson is officially on maternity leave! The radio star, who is pregnant with her first child with Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Marquez, has told her followers that she is ready for a brand new look - she is dying her hair! Taking to her Instagram Stories, the expectant mother wrote: "Change of hair colour tomorrow with @nataliecropperhair_." We cannot wait to see the unveiling! Gemma, 34, is no doubt looking forward to some downtime with her boyfriend Gorka Marquez as they prepare to welcome their first child together.

The radio star thanked her listeners for their well-wishers over recent weeks. "Officially on maternity leave! Love to say I'll be doing the above but the reality is very different," she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for all the lovely messages regarding @hitsradiouk. I'll be back in the new year with a new show getting you home from work on drive time 4pm until 7pm, and it's lovely to know you'll all still be tuning in. Until then, I'm casually waiting for Baby Marquez to arrive and for the new chapter for me and Gorks to begin."

Fellow TV personality Helen Skelton quickly wrote back: "Congratulations!! Exciting times ahead. Love and luck for the next chapter now go GET SOME SLEEP." One fan wrote: "Exciting times ahead. Enjoy your maternity leave and a rest before the real fun starts! My little one is 11 weeks now and loving every second xx." A third post read: "Good luck to you both! I'm also just starting my maternity leave! Awaiting my first child, a little girl, in the next eight weeks! #motherhood #andnowwewait xx."

