Gemma Atkinson announces big change ahead of maternity leave

Gemma Atkinson has announced a huge change before she embarks on maternity leave next week. The former Strictly Come Dancing star, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Gorka Marquez, revealed that she is stepping down from her role on the Hits Radio Breakfast show because she will be in "no fit state" to handle the early mornings once she becomes a mother.

But it's not all bad news for fans of Gemma's show because she also revealed that she will return to the airwaves with a brand new show. Breaking the news on social media, the radio presenter shared a black and white photo of herself wearing a pair of headphones at work, which she captioned: "It’s almost time for me to finish work for my maternity leave and take on my new role as being a mum! I’ll be hanging up my headphones on Friday 7th June, but not for too long as I’ll be returning to @hitsradiouk on a brand new drivetime show with the wonderful @wesbutters.

"I figured being woken up by a baby throughout the night will leave me in no fit state to wake you guys up at breakfast. So instead, I’ll be getting you all home from work weekdays with Wes 4pm - 7pm. Very much looking forward to our new show with lots of fun stuff to chat to you all about! In the meantime, it’s mum time. (Wish me luck on nappy duty and sleepless nights)."

Meanwhile, Gemma has fans convinced that she and Gorka are engaged after she was spotted wearing a large rock on her ring finger during a day out with friends at Manchester United's stadium Old Trafford. Sharing a photo of herself enjoying lunch with the girls, fans quickly pointed out her ring, with one asking: "There's a big diamond on your hand there @glouiseatkinson....... has @gorka_marquez proposed???? If so mega congratulations to you both."

Gemma, 34, and Gorka, 28, started dating after meeting on Strictly in 2017. They kept mum about their romance for a few months before going public with their relationship and in February, Gemma announced that she is pregnant.

