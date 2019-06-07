Strictly's Karen Clifton stuns fans with remarkable childhood picture We love this!

Karen Clifton delighted her fans by sharing a gorgeous childhood snap on Instagram. The post, which was a collage of four pictures, sees the Strictly Come Dancing professional work the scarf headband from when she was a child to now as well as her two adorable pet dogs, Marley and Betty. "Who wore it best? From 1982 - 2019," she wrote in the caption. Her followers quickly rushed to write lovely comments underneath, with one saying: "The facial expressions are identical." Another remarked: "OMG this is brilliant."

The funny post comes shortly after Karen celebrated her boyfriend David Webb's birthday. The pro dancer uploaded a candid shot of David enjoying a glass of white wine outside on a sunny day along with photos of the pair posing with Snapchat filters and captioned the snaps: "Happy birthday my [love heart emoji]." Karen and David often share snaps of one another on social media, and have a shared Instagram account to share the adventures of their two dogs.

MORE: Karen Clifton and beau David Webb enjoy double date with this Strictly star

The opera singer recently posted a touching tribute to Karen after she finished the Strictly Professionals tour, writing: "All in just 1 month!! And I meant 35 Shows!! Absolutely in awe of this incredible, strong, resilient, fierce, beautiful and dedicated artist. You never cease to amaze me. Huge Congrats to all the team on the 'Strictly The Professionals Tour' on the stage and behind it. Have a great final show. You all deserve a well-earned rest." The couple, who confirmed their romance over the festive period, have been together for over a year after Karen split from ex-husband Kevin Clifton. Her ex is now in a relationship with his Strictly celebrity partner Stacey Dooley.

MORE: Jacqueline Jossa calls for 'more curvy girls' on Love Island in inspirational post

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.