The One Show's Alex Jones reveals latest struggle post giving birth

The One Show presenter Alex Jones has told her followers she is struggling with her newborn son's feeding. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the 42-year-old shared a video of herself in the early hours of morning where she revealed little boy Kit kept her awake all night. "Cluster feeding. Seven hours and counting," she wrote across the post. Moments later, Alex added another video of her baby fidgeting. "How can something so small make so much noise? #snufflyhedgehogbaby," she teased.

The post comes shortly after the mum-of-two confessed she was gutted that her husband, Charlie Thompson, has returned to work. In the caption, the TV host wrote: "Paternity leave is over in a flash. We miss having Daddy at home. The last few weeks have been bliss though." She also added a heartbroken heart emoji detailing her anguish. The couple, who have been married since 2015 and are also parents to a little boy called Teddy, announced the arrival of their second son over two weeks ago.

At the time, Alex told her Instagram followers: "And then there were 4!!! Little kit Thomson arrived safely and very speedily last Monday at 2.21am weighing a healthy 7lbs 3." She added: "Teddy, Charlie and I are absolutely besotted by baby brother and are enjoying this special time as we get used to being a foursome and generally breathing in that lovely newborn smell!!! A huge thank you to the midwives at the birth centre, Queen Charlotte Hospital for everything you did for us. #nhsheroes."

Alex has previously spoken about her fears of becoming a mother-of-two. "Everybody has nerves about being a mum and being a parent," she said on podcast I See What You're Saying. "Pregnancy for any woman is a period of excitement, also slightly terrifying as you don't know what to expect. Even with your second it's like: 'How am I going to do two?'" The TV star added: "Mum was amazing at the beginning, when we first had Teddy, for the first three weeks, thankfully. I don't know how we would have done it without her.

