Gemma Atkinson shares hilarious video of Gorka Marquez and a dancing baby A glimpse into their future…

Gemma Atkinson delighted fans when she shared a rather bizarre but hilarious video of her Strictly boyfriend, Gorka Marquez, dancing with their 'baby'. The former Emmerdale star, who is expecting her first child with the professional dancer, used a special filter to superimpose a CGI baby next to her beau as she filmed them throwing some serious shapes in the kitchen.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Why Gemma and Gorka almost didn't become a couple

Dancing to the Outkast song Hey Ya! Gorka appeared to be recreating the jive while their CGI baby showed off some equally impressive moves wearing just a nappy. Gemma admitted the glimpse into their future filled her with excitement as she captioned the short clip: "Here's how my futures looking and I can't wait! @gorka_marquez." Many of Gorka's Strictly family were quick to comment on the hilarious video, including his former partner, Katie Piper, who commented with a single crying with laughter emoji.

This is so funny!

MORE: Rachel Riley makes first public appearance since announcing pregnancy

Fans of the couple loved the video also, with one commenting: "At least Baby Marquez is never going to experience the shameful dad dancing." Another said: "It's so nice seeing two people so happy about their soon to be arrival. Many happy times ahead." While a third simply added: "I love this OMG."

Meanwhile, Gemma has fans convinced that she and Gorka are engaged after she was spotted wearing a large rock on her ring finger during a day out with friends at Manchester United's stadium Old Trafford. Sharing a photo of herself enjoying lunch with the girls, fans quickly pointed out her ring, with one asking: "There's a big diamond on your hand there @glouiseatkinson....... has @gorka_marquez proposed???? If so mega congratulations to you both."

MORE: Katie Piper shares rare photo with husband and it's too cute for words

Gemma, 34, and Gorka, 28, started dating after meeting on Strictly in 2017. They kept mum about their romance for a few months before going public with their relationship and in February, Gemma announced that she is pregnant.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.