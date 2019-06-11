Nicole Kidman reveals her children have surprise acting role in Big Little Lies This is too cute!

Nicole Kidman is a doting mum to daughters Sunday, ten, and Faith, eight, and it appears that they are already following in their famous mum's footsteps! The Hollywood actress has revealed that her children both had a small part in the latest series of Big Little Lies, where she plays one of the lead characters, Celeste. Nicole revealed to You magazine that Sunday and Faith were extras in one of the playground scenes, and said: "They're not coddles on the set. And that's good for them. It's given them a stronger understanding of what I do; it's made us all closer."

While Nicole allowed for her children to be extras in her TV show, she tends to keep her children out of the public eye, and if she posts photos of them on Instagram, she makes sure that their faces are covered to protect their privacy. The star admitted that she is quite strict with her daughters about certain things such as technology. She told Vanity Fair: "They don't have a phone and I don't allow them to have an Instagram. I try to keep some sort of boundaries." Touchingly, Nicole paid tribute to her little girls while accepting her Best Actress Award for Big Little Lies at the 2017 Emmy Awards. "I am also a mother and a wife. I have two little girls, Sunny and Faith. This is yours," she said. "I want my little girls to have this on their shelf and to look at it and go, 'Every time my mama didn't put me to bed, it's because of this.'"

The actress is also mum to grown up children Isabelle and Connor, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise. The doting mum is also just as close to her on-screen children in Big Little Lies – twin boys Josh and Max – who are played by Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti.

Nicole and Keith have been together for 13 years, and Nicole is besotted with her country singer husband. She described their "very close" relationship and explained that the family split their time between Nashville and a farm in Australia, where she keeps alpacas. Nicole also revealed that the family have an impressive array of pets, including ten fish and two cats called Ginger and Snow. "I really am a cat person. I've just got one of those carriers? Have you seen those? Those backpacks that you can put them in? A cat carrier that's a backpack and it has a window that they can peek out of and it's got air and everything and they love it," she told You magazine.

