Loose Women's Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash announce their son's name

Stacey Solomon and her boyfriend Joe Swash have revealed their son's name and it's adorable! Taking to Instagram, the Loose Women star proudly announced: "Rex Toby Francis Swash. Due today, born 23.05.2019 on my Mummy’s birthday. Rex because our boys think he sounds like a T-Rex. Francis is Joe’s Nanna’s name and Toby is my Nanna’s name. Its taken us this long to announce the name because for some strange, probably hormone and post birth related reason I didn’t want to do it until his official due date."

Little Rex

Two weeks after the birth, fans started guessing the baby's name, after Stacey appeared to let slip the moniker on Instagram. One eagle-eyed follower revealed that the mother-of-three uploaded a story on her account, in which she called her baby Rexi. Upon noticing her mistake, the former X Factor star deleted the post immediately.

Stacey welcomed her son on Thursday 23 May

The couple welcomed their baby boy on Thursday 23 May, with Joe making the announcement on his social media account, as well as taking over Stacey's page. The former EastEnders actor, 37, shared a photo of Stacey, 29, looking exhausted as she lay in her hospital bed with their baby boy resting on her chest.

Joe wrote: "This morning. A lot earlier than planned I watched the love of my life, bring a new life into the world. We are overwhelmed, overjoyed and apprehensive of what's to come. Mummy and baby are well and resting. We are so grateful for all of the love, support and positivity we've received over the last 8 months. I'm lost for words to describe how I'm feeling. So for now, I'm going to spend the next few days and the rest of my life falling more in love with these two humans. I didn't think it possible but, today I witnessed the impossible. My partner, my love, my life, you are a super human. I am forever in awe. Joe X."

The proud mum has been sharing gorgeous snaps of her son

Stacey is already a mum to two sons, Zachary, eleven, and Leighton, seven, while Joe is a father to Harry who is eleven-years-old. The couple have kept fans updated with some gorgeous photos of their baby boy, with Stacey also admitting her struggle to breastfeed.

The couple had been keeping mum about the sex of their baby, but their close friends and family members appeared to let slip the gender on Instagram. Stacey's sister Jemma replied that she couldn't wait to meet her nephew, while Ashley Roberts also commented: "Ahhhhh. Love you Stace and Joe!!! Can't wait to meet him," on Stacey's announcement post. Jemma had deleted her comment, but not before fans had noticed it. Minutes later, Joe confirmed the news, writing, "Good morning son," on Instagram.

