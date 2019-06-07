Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha reveals she's broody after meeting Stacey Solomon's son Nadia and Jane Moore finally met Stacey's baby boy

Loose Women panellist Nadia Sawalha was proud as punch as she was introduced to Stacey Solomon's newborn son on Thursday. Upon their meet-and-greet, the former EastEnders actress told one of her fans she was feeling broody after spending some quality time with the little tot. Sharing a picture of her with the baby - whose name is yet to be revealed - Nadia responded to a comment, which read: "He is such a tiny little Baba. Nadia how broody was you? X." To which, the mum-of-two replied: "Very!"

Nadia Sawalha shared this cute photo of Stacey's son

In the actual caption, Nadia gushed: "Oh my god!! @janepmoore and I got to hold @staceysolomon and @realjoeswashy beautiful baby boy this afternoon and it was magical!! He is beyond beautiful! And we're so proud of Stacey!" The 54-year-old, who recently celebrated her 17th wedding anniversary with husband Mark Adderley, is a doting mother to two daughters; Maddie, 16, and Kiki, 11.

Reflecting on her own pregnancies, she added: "We can all remember those early days and how tough they are so it was lovely to shoot the breeze have a gossip and tell her how great she's doing! And of course to tell baba that his loose aunties are going to spoil him rotten!! Ps Leighton and Zak are the most gorgeous big brothers ever!! Congratulations all of you! Can't wait to come round again soon for more cuddles!!!"

Jane, 57, too shared her delight over meeting Stacey's newborn on her own Instagram stories, sharing a photo, Jane captioned it: "Baby Solomon-Swash! An absolute poppet." Meanwhile, Stacey is yet to announce a name, and fans believe they've guessed it after she appeared to accidentally reveal it on social media. One eagle-eyed follower revealed the presenter recently uploaded a story on her account, in which she reportedly let slip the baby's moniker - Rexi. Upon noticing her mistake, the mum-of-three deleted the post immediately. The revelation was revealed on Joe's latest Instagram picture, which shows the proud dad cuddling his little boy in his arms.

