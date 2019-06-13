Fans convinced they know Strictly star Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's baby's gender Not long to go!

Strictly Come Dancing couple Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are getting ready to welcome their first baby together, and on Wednesday, fans speculated on the gender of their child after seeing a new video of Gemma's bump. The former Emmerdale actress shared a short clip of herself working out, and detailed her current training routine that had been approved by her Dr and midwife. Fans were not only impressed by her workout, but were also quick to comment on the shape of Gemma's bump. "Well done you, deffo a boy bump," one wrote, while another said: "Baby Marquez is going to be a boy." A third added: "Looks like a boy!"

Fans have been guessing Gemma Atkinson's baby's gender after seeing her bump in a new video

Earlier in the month, Gemma went on maternity leave from Hits Radio, and just before her last day she had the biggest surprise when she was sent a lovely message from Katy Perry. The star received the biggest compliment from the singer, who told her: "Gemma congratulations, I think your baby is already going to be born a supermodel! Because both you and your partner – you guys, wow. If that baby doesn’t come out with a full on modelling contract then I don’t know." Gemma then replied: "Oh my god Katy Perry's wished me congrats! Thank you! I’m such a huge fan!"

Gemma and Gorka Marquez's baby is due at the end of June

Gemma and Gorka's baby is due at the end of June. The star revealed her due date in May, writing on Instagram that her baby was going to arrive in: "Less than two months." She has also written on Instagram Stories that she was reading her hypnobirthing boo, and said that she was "genuinely excited" to give birth. "So excited. I'm genuinely so excited for what's to come," she gushed.

Gemma and Gorka have been receiving some lovely presents since announcing their pregnancy news. Gemma has been given a miniature pair of Reebok trainers, as well as a Manchester United football kit. On Hits Radio, she also received a sweet Babygrow which had a Spanish and British flag printed on it. There is no doubt that Gemma and Gorka will make wonderful parents, and revealed the happy news in a sweet social media post which featured Gemma's beloved dogs Norman and Olly at the beginning of the year.

