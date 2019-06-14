Stacey Solomon and Nadia Sawalha bond with baby Rex – see the cute photo Rex is so adorable!

Nadia Sawalha can't seem to get enough of Stacey Solomon's new baby Rex, as she spent a lovely day bonding with the little tot on Wednesday. The Loose Women panellist shared an adorable image on Instagram of Rex snuggled between her and his mum as the co-stars beamed for the camera. Alongside the image, the 54-year-old was very complimentary about how Stacey is handling motherhood and about her two elder sons, Zak and Leighton.

Nadia wrote: "Had the loveliest afternoon with this one and her bonnie brood! Leighton and Zak are the loveliest boys ever! Rex made me all 'groody' again! And @realjoeswashy made me want @mark_adderley to love hoovering half as much as he does!! How bloody gorg is this photo though?!! @staceysolomon is knackered like all new mums are but sooooo beautiful in her knackerdness! Rex looks shocked to be sandwiched between two such buxom mamas but sorry Rex the mamas were loving it!!"

Nadia was also on hand to help her good friend in the kitchen by teaching seven-year-old Leighton how to do some cooking. "Cooking lesson with @nadiasawalhaandfamily," Stacey wrote alongside videos of Nadia and Leighton. "Honestly could cry right now, he's in his element. I love you auntie Nadia." Some of the dishes made included garlic bread and choux pastries.

It was only last week that Stacey and boyfriend Joe Swash revealed why they had waited so long to announce Rex's name following his birth at the end of May. "Rex Toby Francis Swash. Due today, born 23.05.2019 on my Mummy’s birthday," she wrote on Instagram. "Rex because our boys think he sounds like a T-Rex. Francis is Joe’s Nanna's name and Toby is my Nanna's name. It's taken us this long to announce the name because for some strange, probably hormone and post birth related, reason I didn’t want to do it until his official due date."

