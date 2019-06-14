Robbie Williams reveals fears his daughter is spoilt: 'What have we created?' Teddy is just six-years-old

Robbie Williams has revealed that his life of luxury is spoiling his little girl Teddy. The singer admitted his fears that the six-year-old is becoming too accustomed to the finer things in life after she moaned about not flying in a private plane for a trip to San Francisco. "She was getting on a plane the other day. Mum took all the kids to San Francisco to see her cousins. And she was like 'Mummy are we getting a private plane?' and she was like 'no darling we’re not' and she looked at her quizzically and she said 'but I’m my daddy’s daughter'."

Robbie and Ayda have two other children, Charlie and Coco

Speaking to Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast on Friday, Robbie revealed that Teddy is due a "rude awakening". He added: "It was like, 'oh no what have we created?' She’s finding things normal that she shouldn't find normal. She will have a rude awakening at some point in her life."

Robbie's confession comes after his wife and Teddy's mum, Ayda Field, shared a video on Instagram of their little girl almost throwing a tantrum during a game of Guess Who. Playing the game with her grandmother Gwen, Teddy appears to become very worked up after discovering her nana mistook one of her player's cards for a boy called Jess, when it was in fact a girl, meaning she was giving Teddy the wrong answers throughout the game, which judging by Teddy's screams, she was very unhappy with.

Grandma had been playing the game wrong

In the clip, Ayda is explaining to her followers what has happened to upset Teddy, and the little girl can be seen in the background getting off her seat and going over to her grandma, waving her hands and shouting, 'It's a girl, it's a girl!' Ayda's followers loved the exchange, with many finding Teddy's response adorable. One said: "Those hands are so very emphatic!! Love her." Another added: " Love teddy’s theatrical voice she’s gorgeous." While others appeared to share Robbie's earlier fears, with one commenting: "That's one precocious kid. Future trouble no doubt."

