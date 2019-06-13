Robbie Williams reveals real reason he left X Factor This is exciting!

Robbie Williams has shared the real reason he left The X Factor last year. The Angels singer sat on the judging panel alongside his wife Ayda Field, but the couple surprised fans after deciding to quit the show after just one year. Speaking to HELLO! at a press conference in London, Robbie revealed that he will be too busy releasing an album this Christmas!

"I have an album to promote, which I can't really talk about, but I'm going to be all over the place promoting that. We wanted it desperately to work with the X Factor but it just wouldn't," said Robbie. "It's TBC because myself and Simon Cowell are good friends, our family are good friends, the kids hang out all the time and I think it's just a pause on the relationship and then it will carry on, but this year I've got to go and promo the album so that's what I'll be doing."

Robbie is releasing a new album!

He added: "It was such a high last year and I was really looking forward to doing it again, but it couldn't have possibly lived up to the expectation of what I had the first year. Nothing beats the first time. I'll be sad not to be doing it but I'm glad we had something special."

At the press conference, it was announced that Robbie has joined forces with the Liverpool Media Academy to become a co-owner of the College & University Centre. Robbie chose the LMA Choir as one of his final four acts for the live shows of The X Factor after finding an instant connection with them.

Robbie and Ayda were judges on The X Factor for one year

"I am delighted to now be an official member of the LMA Family," he said. "As soon as I met them all I was so inspired by their passion and drive and wanted to get involved – I hope I can help motivate the next generation of pop stars, performers and creatives."

Robbie also revealed that the choir will feature on his new album, and hinted that they may make an appearance at British Summer Time next month, which Robbie is headlining. Robbie will be responsible for driving forward the UK and international expansion of LMA, which will start with the launch of a new campus in London in 2020.

