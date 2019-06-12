Holly Willoughby defies superstition whilst entertaining the kids at home – and fans are shocked 'Superstition ain't the way, yeh, yeh...'

The UK has been hit with miserable weather this week and despite being just days away from summer, most kids have been forced to play indoors – including Holly Willoughby's three youngsters.

Despite not being able to take part in any outdoor activities on Monday because of the rain, Belle, Chester and Harry joined mum Holly in the coolest indoor game of all – den building.

"This dark and dismal weather calls for den building... Bluebell making herself right at home...," the This Morning presenter wrote alongside a snap showing her pet cat Bluebell posing underneath several open umbrellas.

Fans of the 38-year-old seemed outraged, and worried, that the blonde beauty had actually opened the umbrellas indoors. "Holly please close the umbrella, umbrellas should never be open in the house," one wrote, whilst another one said: "Unlucky to put a brolly up indoors!"

A third one noted: "Umbrella inside = bad luck," followed by a shocked face emoji. Despite most fans being outraged by her defying superstition, others were quick to defend her, calling it "a silly superstition".

It's not the first time that Holly has kept fans up to date with her children’s indoor activities. Just last week, the mother-of-three shared a snap of her daughter Belle's latest school project, which might have been ruined because of Bluebell.

"Whilst Belle and I struggle to make a 3D air raid shelter out of a shoe box for her school project... Bluebell has other plans... I'm coming back as a cat," she wrote alongside a picture which showed her cat napping inside the shoe box.