Jamie Oliver shares gorgeous new photos of his children and wife Jools What a lovely family!

Jamie Oliver is a doting dad to five children, and while he tends to keep them out of the spotlight, the celebrity chef couldn't resist posting a series of pictures from his family albums as he marked Father's Day on Sunday. Taking to Instagram, the Naked Chef star shared a series of photos from over the years, including one of himself dressed up as a Stormtrooper while taking his oldest four children to school, and another of himself and wife Jools Oliver with their daughters Poppy, 17, Daisy, 16, Petal, ten, and oldest son Buddy, eight, which was taken in their garden. Jamie also posted photos of himself with his dad Trevor and his late grandfathers Ted and Kenneth.

Jools and Jamie Oliver with four of their five children

There is no doubt that Jamie is a doting dad to his children, and while he is often away during the week working, he makes sure that weekends are dedicated to his family. The famous chef previously told HELLO! about the set-up, saying: "Since Poppy was born, I just have to start at five, finish at 10 at night, Monday to Friday. have my structured holidays, my structured weekends, and I try to be a good boss and a good dad." Jools also praised Jamie on his parenting during an interview on the Made by Mammas podcast. The Little Bird designer said: "He is very good. He is den building, going on waters, rafting, with River doing all sort of things upside down."

Jamie dressed up as a Stormtrooper on the school run

Jamie and Jools are currently juggling looking after toddlers and teenagers, with their youngest son River about to turn three in August. Next year, meanwhile, their oldest daughter Poppy will be starting university – and she is set to follow her dad in his footsteps. While Jamie is known for being a TV chef, he was in a band during his youth, and Poppy is looking at studying music. Jools was recently asked on Instagram what the teenager was hoping to read, to which she responded: "Hopefully English or music."

Although Jools and Jamie have their hands full, the couple haven’t completely ruled out having another baby in the near future. Jamie told The Mirror last year: "I’ve tried to shut the shop a few times and I’ve failed. I just don’t know any more. My intention would be to not have another one, but she might have different ideas and my capacity for self-restraint clearly isn’t great, I don’t have a good track record. We should phone a bookie. What are the odds? Will they/won’t they?"

