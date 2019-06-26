Gemma Atkinson reveals what's inside her hospital bag as due date nears Not long to go now!

Baby Marquez is due to make an arrival very soon and it sounds like mum-to-be Gemma Atkinson can't wait to meet her first child. The former Strictly Come Dancing star, who is expecting a son or daughter with boyfriend Gorka Marquez, has shared the contents of her hospital bag as her due date looms. Taking a screenshot of her WhatsApp conversation with her mum, Gemma hilariously revealed that she has a whole bag dedicated to… her snacks!

"Might be an idea Gem to put all your snacks and drinks into the bag that Janet bought you so that you have a bag with all your stuff in, a bag just for baby stuff and a bag with snacks in. that way we know where everything is and it makes it all less hassle. X," her mum wrote. Gemma replied: "I've put my stuff and drinks together anyway as there was enough room x."

Gemma celebrated her baby shower last week

In a typical mumsy way, Gemma's mother continued: "Well put them in another bag as Gorka will want to put stuff in and I have some stuff here too so it's best if we have a separate food bag. X." Gemma hilariously captioned her Instagram post: "When people ask where my love of food comes from… Mum's hospital bag prep."

MORE: Duchess Kate picks up a new photography patronage - see all the photos

The former EastEnders actress has previously revealed that she is due at the end of June or beginning of July. Last week, her friends and family threw her a black-and-white themed baby shower, with Gemma, 34, looking gorgeous in a grey jumpsuit. "All my family are downstairs, we're going to set off. I'm trying not to get emotional. But yeah, not long now, Baby Marquez will be here," she said, adding: "Obviously Gorks can't be here because he's on tour at the minute. But yeah, the baby is already spoilt with loads of gifts."

The couple are expecting their baby any day now

MORE: Prince George and Princess Charlotte's latest hobby revealed

Gorka made sure to wish Gemma a great day despite not being able to attend. He shared a photo of her at the shower, and wrote: "HAPPY BABY SHOWER. Wish I could be there today with you @glouiseatkinson, even though it's a girls thing and you would be kicking me out anyway. Have the best time celebrating with family and friends! Can't wait for baby marquez to arrive and see the awesome mama you are!!! I love you."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.