Kate Middleton reveals Prince George and Princess Charlotte's latest hobby

The Duchess of Cambridge adores nothing more than spending time with her children, and is always teaching them new skills – the latest being photography! On Tuesday during her visit to an Action for Children centre in Kingston, south west London, Kate gave some tips to teenagers Neeve Rees, 15, and Courtney Moon, 14, about choosing subjects to take pictures of. During the conversation, the doting mum revealed that her two oldest children, Prince George, five, and Princess Charlotte, four, enjoy going outside to find things to take photos of. She said: "Just look at everything around you. Maybe it's in front of you, or far away but choose your subject and focus on it. Get outside with your camera as well. George and Charlotte love it when we do that."

Kate is a very hands-on mum, and encourages her three young children to spend as much time outside as possible. In the past, the royal has revealed many of the fun activities she likes to do with her kids, including hunting for spiders in the garden and building dens. George and Charlotte have also been pictured on several occasions riding their bikes around Hyde Park, close to their home at Kensington Palace.

Last month, the Duchess showcased the garden she had co-designed for Chelsea Flower Show, which received its first visit from her doting family. Along with George and Charlotte, their younger brother Prince Louis and dad Prince William went along to see the outside space that Kate had spent the past few months creating. The children were captured on camera running around and exploring the area, with Louis taking his first public steps, and George and Charlotte dipping their feet in the stream. George even gave the garden an impressive "twenty out of ten" after being asked to rate it by William.

All three of the Cambridge children played a special role in helping to create Kate's garden design too. The Duchess told the Queen on the opening evening of Chelsea Flower Show: "All the sticks are from Anmer and the children collected the pine cones."

