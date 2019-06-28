Strictly star Gorka Marquez kisses Gemma Atkinson's baby bump in adorable post Not long till Baby Marquez arrives!

They are due to become parents any day, so it's no wonder that Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson are making the most of their free time together. The Strictly Come Dancing professional, who is currently on his Here Come the Boys dance tour, shared a candid Instagram picture of him kissing his heavily-pregnant girlfriend's blossoming baby bump. "When mummy and baby Marquez come to watch you dancing @glouiseatkinson," he gushed in the caption. It seems Gemma had popped into to see Gorka during his rehearsal in Manchester, where the couple both live.

The lovely picture received lots of complementary messages, with many fans and friends quickly replying underneath the caption. "Family portrait," wrote Katie Piper, Gorka's former dancer partner. One follower stated: "What a beautiful family you will be." Another remarked: "You guys are the cutest!" A fourth post read: "Not long now until you meet your bubba." [sic]

The post comes after Gemma supported Gorka at his live show on Thursday night. The mum-to-be went to watch her boyfriend perform with his Strictly co-stars Giovanni Pernice and Aljaz Skorjanec in Manchester, and shared a promo clip from their tour on Instagram. "I finally get to see the show tonight! @herestheboys is in Manchester and I'm so excited to see Gorks, Aljaz & Gio perform. Everyone involved in this production has worked SO hard so to see it all paying off is amazing!" Gemma wrote. "Manchester crowds always = LOUD! Cannot bloody wait. I'll bring a wet floor sign with me just in case my waters break! See you later guys! Hope everyone who's going enjoys it."

The couple are expecting their baby any day now

The lovebirds are expecting their first child very soon. The former Emmerdale actress has previously revealed that she is due at the end of June or beginning of July. Earlier this week, Gemma admitted that she struggled with her body changes during pregnancy, but has since learnt to love herself more. "Admittedly, it is hard at first especially if like me, you were/are a gym bunny," she explained. "However, if you change your way of thinking and realise firstly that pregnancy is a beautiful privilege denied to many woman so be grateful you have this opportunity, things do start to become easier."

