Strictly's Gorka Marquez reveals he fancies Gemma Atkinson even more for this reason Not long to go till Baby Marquez arrives!

Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez is nothing but proud of his girlfriend Gemma Atkinson, who is days away from giving birth to their first child. In an inspirational Instagram post about weight-gain during pregnancy, 34-year-old Gemma praised all expectant mothers as she urged them to love themselves for growing a tiny human. In response to the message, the professional dancer revealed just how much he loved his partner. "And I couldn't be more proud of you and fancy you more in every way," he gushed in the caption.

Gemma had shared a before-and-after snap of her body, detailing the changes she has experienced throughout her first pregnancy. Admitting she has gained 15kg, the radio star wrote: "Softer arms, puffier face, bigger ass and thighs, bigger belly, uterus, placenta, water retention, huge rise in oestrogen meaning more cellulite and let's be honest, my boobs are like the Mitchell brothers." The Mitchell brothers was in reference to EastEnders. "All of the above means my body is working to grow my baby and I couldn't be more proud of it," she added.

The former Strictly contestant admitted that she struggled with the changes, but has since learnt to love herself more. "Admittedly, it is hard at first especially if like me, you were/are a gym bunny," she explained. "However, if you change your way of thinking and realise firstly that pregnancy is a beautiful privilege denied to many woman so be grateful you have this opportunity, things do start to become easier. Secondly, from the minute you are carrying your baby (for me anyway) EVERYTHING became about my baby. Not my appearance.

"I wanted / still want them to be as strong and as healthy as possible. So if that means for the time being me as the 'carrier' gains weight then so what?! I can lose it in time. Yes I've continued my training but to nowhere near the extent I was and I’ve most certainly ate more than usual too."

The couple are expecting their baby any day now

Although Gemma still has good and bad days. "On the odd day I've felt fed up at not being able to run or lift heavy or have a good sweat on after training I've reminded myself that it’s temporary and that my baby is growing well and that fed up feeling disappears in seconds," she shared. "If you really want to do all that stuff again after a baby, you will. You won’t find time as you’ll be exhausted, YOU have to MAKE TIME."

"Small steps make a big difference," she continued, before concluding: "Me being pregnant is the reason I look so different to how I 'normally look'. Me being a mum WONT be the reason I don’t get back to it and feeling as good again. Don’t let it be yours either! Woman are incredibly strong, the last nine months I've learnt that even more so. We got this. So to the ladies currently struggling with the changes soldier on. It'll all be worth it when little man or little lady arrives knowing their mum is a total warrior woman."

