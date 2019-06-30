Stacey Solomon has best response after being criticised for asking parenting question This is what she had to say…

Loose Women panellist Stacey Solomon has been sharing her parenting journey on social media since welcoming her baby son Rex in May. The TV star often uses her platform to inspire other parents, as well as ask for advice herself – but over the weekend she was forced to defend herself from a critic for doing just that. The mum-of-three had asked for some advice on how to keep Rex cool in the heat, but faced backlash when someone asked her why she was asking for advice for her third baby. Stacey was quick to respond, writing: "I'm not being funny but the last time I had a newborn was seven years ago and neither of my others were newborn on the hottest day of the year. So thanks for you negative comment but take it elsewhere."

Stacey Solomon had asked for advice on keeping Rex out of the heat

Luckily for Stacey, she had plenty to celebrate on Saturday, as her boyfriend Joe Swash returned home following his work trip. For the past week, Joe had been on the Disney Cruise Ship as part of his work with Loose Women. The former EastEnders star had advertised the cruise as part of a competition with the ITV daytime show, and while it looked like a lot of fun, Joe was desperate to get back to see his baby son. During the trip, Joe was gutted when he missed a new milestone when Rex smiled for the first time.

Rex was born two weeks early

Rex surprised Stacey and Joe after he arrived two weeks early on 23 May. Joe had the Loose Women panel in fits of laughter as he described how Stacey gave birth. He said: "It was the weirdest morning of my life. Her sister works in the ward next door so she came in and put the gloves on to help give birth, and she turned around and it was like a slipper slide – boom, wow, it was out straight away, I'm not even joking! We nearly had to catch it. I was like a wicket-keeper."

Both Stacey and Joe have spoken out about how Rex has connected their two families together. There is no doubt that he is doted on by his parents and older siblings. Joe has a son Harry, 12, from a previous relationship, while Stacey is mum to sons Zachary, ten, and Leighton, seven.

