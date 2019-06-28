Stacey Solomon begs Joe Swash to come home in sweet facetime with baby Rex Joe is away with work

Stacey Solomon has been looking after newborn Rex without Joe Swash for nearly two weeks now – and enough is enough! The Loose Women star revealed that she isn't coping well without her boyfriend because she misses him terribly, and wants him home "now". Sharing an adorable screenshot of a facetime call between herself, Joe, Rex and her other son Leighton, Stacey said: "Missing you so much Daddy! It was nice at first I'm not gonna lie but we want you home now. We even miss your terrible singing @realjoeswashy hurry up!"

Joe is currently in Cannes, France, with work but admitted he can't wait to go home. Sharing a photo Stacey uploaded to her own Instagram page of herself and her three sons enjoying some sun in the garden, Joe said: "This picture melts my heart. I cannot wait to come home to this. Just look at the way our new baby Rex is looking at his amazing mum." Stacey also commented on the photo: "We miss you so much."

Joe's trip away with work has no doubt been hard on him – he even admitted on Loose Women on Friday that he is "yearning" to get back to Stacey and Rex. He even missed Rex hitting a new milestone as he smiled for the first time last weekend. Sharing an adorable picture of his baby smiling on Instagram, Joe wrote in the caption: "How is my luck. I had to go away for work and Rex has his first smile. Gutted." Stacey also shared the same image on her own social media page, and wrote that it was "probably my favourite picture ever."

Baby Rex's arrival caught both Stacey and Joe by surprise, as he came two weeks early. Joe had the Loose Women panel in shock – and fits of laughter – as he described the very dramatic way Stacey gave birth to their son during an appearance on the show earlier this month. He said: "It was the weirdest morning of my life. Her sister works in the ward next door so she came in and put the gloves on to help give birth, and she turned around and it was like a slipper slide – boom, wow, it was out straight away, I'm not even joking! We nearly had to catch it. I was like a wicket-keeper."

