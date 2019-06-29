Stacey Solomon and Rex can't wait to be reunited with Joe Swash in sweet new snap Poor Joe has been away for work for two weeks now!

Stacey Solomon was up early on Saturday morning to reveal how much she was looking forward to reuniting with her partner, Joe Swash. Sharing a snap of herself grinning on Instagram while holding the couple's newborn baby son, Rex, she wrote: "This excited that daddy's coming home today." The new mum-of-three recently revealed how much she was missing Joe, who was away with work for two weeks in Cannes, France. She shared an adorable screenshot of a FaceTime call between herself, Joe, Rex and her other son Leighton back on Friday, writing: "Missing you so much Daddy! It was nice at first I'm not gonna lie but we want you home now. We even miss your terrible singing @realjoeswashy hurry up!"

Stacey can't wait to see Joe

Joe admitted that he was disappointed that he missed one of Rex's first milestones while he was away - as the youngster smiled for the first time at the weekend. Sharing a snap of the sweet moment on Instagram, Joe wrote: "How is my luck. I had to go away for work and Rex has his first smile. Gutted." Stacey also shared the same image on her own social media page, and wrote that it was "probably my favourite picture ever." Chatting on Loose Women, Joe added that he was "yearning" to be back with his partner and their baby son.

READ: Stacey Solomon delighted after baby Rex reaches new milestone

The family have been on FaceTime

Little Rex surprised Stacey and Joe after he arrived two weeks early on May 23. Joe had the Loose Women panel in fits of laughter as he described how Stacey gave birth. He said: "It was the weirdest morning of my life. Her sister works in the ward next door so she came in and put the gloves on to help give birth, and she turned around and it was like a slipper slide – boom, wow, it was out straight away, I'm not even joking! We nearly had to catch it. I was like a wicket-keeper."

READ: Stacey Solomon begs Joe Swash to come home in sweet facetime with baby Rex