Alex Jones shares adorable photo of son Teddy looking after baby brother Kit

Alex Jones has the sweetest children! The One Show presenter shared a cute photo of her two-year-old son Teddy looking after his baby brother Kit, which she uploaded on Instagram Stories. In the candid snapshot, Teddy was seen watching over the newborn and holding onto his tiny hand, while Kit lay on the floor looking up at his older sibling. Alex had previously admitted that she was apprehensive about how Teddy would react to having a younger sibling, but she didn't have anything to worry about! The mother-of-two had expressed her fears during an interview on The One Show to announce Kit's arrival in May. Appearing via a video link, Alex told hosts Matt Baker and Angela Scanlon: "Teddy has taken it like a duck to water, being a big brother. He's been fantastic, really gentle with him."

Alex Jones shared a sweet photo of her two sons

While Teddy is happy sharing his mum and dad, his baby brother's name may have been something that his parents had to work on persuading him about. Alex joked that she and her husband Charlie Thomson had to break the news to him that his little brother would be called Kit, and not Thomas like he had wanted. She explained that her oldest son wanted his sibling to be named after Thomas the Tank Engine.

The One Show presenter welcomed Kit in May

Alex has been incredibly honest about her parenting journey, and isn't afraid to shy away from the downsides as well as the positives. Last weekend, she shared a photo of Teddy having a tantrum during a family day out, and has admitted that she was nervous about taking baby Kit out in a car journey to London earlier in the month. Alex has enlisted the help of her parents as she looks after her two young children during the week alone, while Charlie is at work following his short paternity leave.

Before Kit's arrival, Alex spoke honestly about her fears of becoming a mother-of-two. "Everybody has nerves about being a mum and being a parent," she said on podcast I See What You're Saying. "Pregnancy for any woman is a period of excitement, also slightly terrifying as you don't know what to expect. Even with your second it's like: 'How am I going to do two?'" The TV star added: "Mum was amazing at the beginning, when we first had Teddy, for the first three weeks, thankfully. I don't know how we would have done it without her."

