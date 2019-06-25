Stacey Solomon defended by caring fans after posting new baby Rex photo The Loose Women star has many loyal fans out there!

Stacey Solomon has been sharing some seriously cute photos of her baby son Rex on social media this week – and fans can't get enough of them! But on Tuesday night, the Loose Women panellist's loyal social media followers were quick to reassure her that she didn't have to justify herself after she shared a picture of her three sons lying in bed. Stacey had written in the comments section of the photo that she wasn't going to be leaving Rex in the bed, but that she had staged the photo as it was too cute not to include him in the snapshot. She then joked that she had spent time straightening out the bed sheet, and added a teddy bear for extra effect.

The star had written: "I love them so much. Before anyone says anything, of course I'm not going to leave him [Rex] there I just put him there for the picture because it was too cute to miss! The thought of them all playing, building dens and sleeping together is making me so excited. Not wishing this time away at all I just love daydreaming about it. P.S I spent a good ten minutes straightening out my bedding and planted the teddy there too haha." Comments soon followed, with one fan writing: "No need to explain yourself, they are your children," while another wrote: "Don't have to explain yourself to anyone! But oh my there are some judgemental mothers out there!" A third added: "Too adorable, don't justify yourself to nobody."

Earlier that day, Stacey had taken baby Rex on his first trip out. The former X Factor finalist was also joined by her middle son Leighton, seven, who insisted on pushing his baby brother in his pram for the journey. Stacey shared a sweet video of the doting big brother on Instagram Stories, and asked her son if she was going to be allowed to push Rex for a bit of the journey. "Yes, up the hill," Leighton replied. The TV star then went on to explain that they had gone for food at their local Indian restaurant, and that it was the only place Rex has been to apart from inside the house and at the hospital when he was born.

Rex is Stacey's first child with boyfriend, ex-EastEnders actor Joe Swash. For the past few days, Joe has been on a Disney cruise ship as part of his work with Loose Women, and as a result has been missing out on his son's latest milestones. Joe was gutted on Sunday when Stacey sent him a photo of Rex smiling for the first time. "How is my luck? I had to go away for work and Rex has his first smile, gutted," he said.

