Liam Payne shares brand new photo of baby son Bear! Liam and Cheryl welcomed their little boy on 22 March

Proud new dad Liam Payne has shared an adorable new photo of his baby boy Bear. The One Direction star took to Instagram on Wednesday to upload the sweet snapshot, which shows father and son wearing matching shoes, with the three-month-old dressed in an adorable grey bear onesie. "Like father like son #yeezy #fatherandson," Liam, 23, wrote alongside.

The image proved to be a big hit with fans, who are still holding out hope that the couple will share a full photo of baby Bear very soon. "Stop it, my heart!" one follower commented. Another added: "This is the cutest thing I have ever seen! Now I want a picture of his face!!"

Liam Payne has shared a sweet new photo showing him and baby Bear wearing matching shoes

Liam and girlfriend Cheryl, 33, welcomed their son on 22 March, and the proud dad has been regularly sharing updates on his progress. Speaking earlier this month, he revealed that baby Bear was already in a sleeping pattern at just 11 weeks old. He said: "[Cheryl's] got him in a sleeping pattern already, we're getting seven hours of sleep a night. Everyone's saying have you not slept much and I don't want to say because I'm out partying."

Liam and girlfriend Cheryl welcomed their baby son on 22 March

Liam went on to describe parenthood as "the craziest thing ever", adding: "He's been a grump today. It's the first time he's looked at me and said, 'Daddy please help' and I didn't really know what to do. We had him in the bath, he was having a bit of pain but he's super chill." He continued: "It's been great being home because I'm back for bath time. It's great to spend time with my son and my missus."