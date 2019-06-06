Cheryl reveals 'extreme' diet and fitness regime and it's not for the faint-hearted We need a rest just thinking about it!

Cheryl has an enviable figure but she's the first to admit that she works hard for it. The mum-of-one has revealed the secrets to her incredible abs – and her "extreme" workouts are not for the faint-hearted. In fact, the singer has even joked that her gruelling routines, which see her workout for an hour a day, four or five times a week, have almost killed her in her quest to regain her pre-baby body.

The 35-year-old revealed that she is a huge fan of US fitness guru Tracy Anderson – who counts Madonna and Gwyneth Paltrow as fans – and has been following her vigorous workout methods, which include turning on four heaters so she can work up a sweat in 90 degree heat. "I've been doing the Tracy Anderson method, where you work your muscles at all different angles to lean you out rather than bulk them up," she told The Sun. "You do it in 90 degree heat with humidity, which is supposed to help tone your skin."

She added: "Obviously it's not that easy to get your body back after having a baby so I'm at it nearly every day. I do the routine at home, she has a streaming system so I can watch on the TV. I literally have four heaters and two humidifiers, it's not for the faint-hearted, honestly I am an extremist. I am one of those people who can't do basic yoga, it's too boring - I have to do the extreme heat where somebody can potentially die, or you feel like you're dying, it's quite extreme - it's a hard method, but it works."

Cheryl has also taken to drinking celery juice on an empty stomach in a bid to "get rid of pathogens" in the body. "I found somebody on Instagram who believes that drinking celery juice on an empty stomach first thing in the morning gets rid of all the pathogens and everything that is in your body. I have been trying that but I can't always do it to be honest - it's a mission getting up and juicing when you're trying to feed a toddler at 7am."

