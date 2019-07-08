Stacey Solomon shares snap of herself with baby Rex and Joe for very special reason These three are the cutest!

Stacey Solomon has shared a lovely photo of herself with her partner, Joe Swash, and their newborn baby son, Rex, and there is a very special reason why! In the photo, Joe is looking towards his baby son, while Stacey is smiling widely at the camera (and little Rex is wide awake in the middle of them)! The Loose Women panelist captioned the photo: "Today I realised I haven’t got any pictures of me, joe and the baby other than on the day he was born. So today i made sure we got one. The way he looks at him melts my heart."

Stacey shared a sweet snap with baby Rex and Joe

Her fellow Loose Women star Coleen Nolan wrote: "Melts my heart," while Rochelle Humes added: "CUTE." Lisa Snowdon also commented, writing: "Just beyond adorable." The pair welcomed baby Rex back in May, and have been sharing updates on the little boy social media, with Stacey receiving praise for her honesty on the ups and downs of caring for a newborn. The mother-of-three has admitted to feeling anxious following Rex's arrival, and recently took a trip to a lavender field to help ease her stress, having read about its many health benefits. She has also been unafraid to ask for parenting advice.

Joe and Stacey welcomed baby Rex in May

Speaking about the birth on Loose Women, Joe explained: "It was the weirdest morning of my life. Her sister works in the ward next door so she came in and put the gloves on to help give birth, and she turned around and it was like a slipper slide – boom, wow, it was out straight away, I'm not even joking! We nearly had to catch it. I was like a wicket-keeper." Rex joined a big family as Joe has a son Harry, 12, from a previous relationship, while Stacey is mum to sons Zachary, ten, and Leighton, seven.

